ISLAMABAD: Barrister Saif, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan would not engage in any covert agreements, emphasizing transparency in any potential deals.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Barrister Saif disclosed that individuals linked to the establishment had been meeting with Imran Khan. He highlighted that the PTI leader firmly rejected any offers compromising his principles and insisted that any agreement would be made openly.

Saif noted that members of various political parties often play dual roles, adding that the government appeared keen on engaging with PTI and its leadership. However, he criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) representatives, including Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, and Atta Tarar, for making conflicting statements that hindered dialogue.

Highlighting the federal government’s lack of confidence, Saif shared details of a discussion with Imran Khan ahead of the November 26 protest. The protest was initially planned for Sangjani, but opposition from PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and concerns raised by Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, led to disagreements.

The adviser further revealed that the provincial government faced immense pressure on November 26, and any proposals at the time would have heightened tensions.

Discussing terrorism, Saif called it a national issue, placing the primary responsibility on the federal government. He accused foreign elements, particularly from Afghanistan and India, of fueling terrorism and criticized the federal government’s approach to managing relations with Afghanistan.

Saif concluded by asserting that if Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz could visit China for negotiations, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister should also have the authority to hold discussions with Afghanistan to address public concerns.