PSQCA Employees Agree to Hold Union Elections

PSQCA employees attend an emergency General Body meeting in Karachi to discuss union elections.

Employees of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) have unanimously decided to hold elections for their Employees’ Union.

The decision came during an emergency General Body meeting at the PSQCA Complex in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi. Former Union President Shakir Hussain chaired the meeting.

A large number of employees and union members from different departments attended the session. Participants discussed employee concerns, union affairs, representation and future organizational plans.

Employees Agree on Union Elections

The participants agreed that union elections would help protect employees’ collective interests. They also said the elections would provide effective representation for workers.

The General Body unanimously approved the decision to hold the Employees’ Union elections.

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Members also appointed former PSQCA Media Adviser Rehmatullah Memon as Chairman of the Election Commission. He will oversee the electoral process.

The participants called for a transparent, impartial and democratic election process.

Rehmatullah Memon Calls for Unity

Addressing the meeting, Rehmatullah Memon urged employees to maintain unity. He said workers should not allow internal differences to create divisions.

Memon said large organizations naturally have people with different views and approaches. However, he said differences should not lead to personal disputes or division.

He stressed the need for consultation, dialogue and democratic engagement to address employee concerns.

Focus on a Better Working Environment

Memon said PSQCA plays an important role in maintaining standards and quality in Pakistan.

He said a strong and democratic Employees’ Union could represent workers’ legitimate concerns. It could also support a better working environment and stronger institutional performance.

Memon linked employee welfare with the authority’s broader performance. He said better working conditions and transparent internal systems could support PSQCA’s work.

He added that stronger institutional performance could help improve the availability of quality products. It could also support consumer rights protection.

Election Commission to Ensure Fair Process

Memon urged employees to keep personal differences and group interests separate from the election process.

He said the elections should give employees the right to choose their leadership freely. He added that the process would not favor any individual or group.

Memon said all candidates and employees would receive equal opportunities during the elections. He pledged efforts to maintain transparency, fairness and impartiality.

Participants also expressed their commitment to democratic principles. They agreed to follow a transparent procedure and respect employees’ free choice.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to handle future union matters through consultation, unity and democratic traditions.

The Election Commission will now prepare the election schedule and code of conduct. It will also make other arrangements for the union elections.

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