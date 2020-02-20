PSO resume supply to Karachi from its Kaermari Terminal

KARACHI – PSO to resume supply to Karachi from its Kaermari Terminal, The PSO Spokesperson said PSO Management has decided to resume the company’s operations at the Kaemari Terminal, Karachi. PSO’s Zulfiqarabad Oil Terminal was already working on 24/7 basis to supply fuel to Karachi city and its suburbs.

After careful review of the Health & Safety situation at the Kaemari and based on consultation with relevant stakeholders, the management of the company has decided to begin limited operations at initial stage.

Health & Safety of the PSO staff and contractors is top priority of the company. In case situation remains normal, PSO will start its operations on full scale later during the day.

With resumption of fuel supply from Kaemari, the supply of POL products to Karachi is expected to improve significantly.

During last 36 hours, PSO teams, the company’s dealers and their staff, and contractors have been working round the clock to ensure an uninterrupted supply of POL products to Karachi.

Most of the company sites in the city were topped-up more than twice, and in areas with a high demand, thrice in last 24 hours. This enabled PSO in amicably managing the increased demand of POL products from customers which remained more than usual.

The company has ample stock of fuel available in Pakistan. With opening of the Kaemari, all 23 company terminal in Pakistan are supplying petroleum products to all parts of the company, including Karachi, in an efficient and smooth manner.

