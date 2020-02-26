PSL 2020: Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets

MULTAN – Rilee Rossouw (49*) and Khushdil Shah (43*) rescued Multan Sultans from 47-4 to a six-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi at Multan Multan Cricket Stadium.

Both the batters brought up a match-winning 77 runs partnership to hand Sultans second win in the tournament.

Earlier, Sultans’ bowlers bowled really well to get Zalmi all-out for 124. Sohail Tanvir was the pick of the bowlers as the left-arm pacer picked up four wickets for 13 runs in 3.3 overs.

Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Ilyas bagged two wickets each while Shahid Afridi and Imran Tahir shared a wicket apiece.

Haider Ali with 47 off just 27 balls remained the highest scorer for Zalmi after they decided to bat first. His inning included six fours and two sixes. Liam Dawson scored 22 off 23 balls.

Men in black lost their openers earlier for just 35 runs. Kamran Akmal made 15 while Tom Banton scored 4 runs. Later in 6th over, young Ilyas claimed Shoaib Malik and Liam Livingstone to further reduce Zalmi to 41-4.

Like this: Like Loading...