President Trump Message on Ramadan, 2020

Kanwal Abidi 10 mins ago
I wish all Muslims, both in the United States and across the world, a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

For millions around the globe, this holy month is an opportunity to renew and strengthen their faith through rigorous fasting, devout prayer, reflective meditation, reading the Quran, and charitable deeds.  These acts are closely aligned with the universal values that the Islamic faith promotes—peace, kindness, and love and respect for others.

Over the past months, we have seen how important the power of prayer can be during challenging times.  Today, as the holy month of Ramadan commences, I pray that those who are observing this sacred time find comfort and reassurance in their faith. 

Kanwal Abidi

Kanwal Abidi is a staff journalist at the AZB and a Senior White House Correspondent. She is Washington D.C. Bureau Chief covering politics and national security issues.

