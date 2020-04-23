President Trump Message on Ramadan, 2020

I wish all Muslims, both in the United States and across the world, a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

For millions around the globe, this holy month is an opportunity to renew and strengthen their faith through rigorous fasting, devout prayer, reflective meditation, reading the Quran, and charitable deeds. These acts are closely aligned with the universal values that the Islamic faith promotes—peace, kindness, and love and respect for others.

Over the past months, we have seen how important the power of prayer can be during challenging times. Today, as the holy month of Ramadan commences, I pray that those who are observing this sacred time find comfort and reassurance in their faith.

