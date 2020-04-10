WORLD

President Donald J. Trump Approves Alaska Disaster Declaration

Kanwal Abidi 1 hour ago
Trump and Pence

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Alaska and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Alaska impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Michael F. O’Hare as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Kanwal Abidi

Kanwal Abidi is a staff journalist at the AZB and a Senior White House Correspondent. She is Washington D.C. Bureau Chief covering politics and national security issues.

