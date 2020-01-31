KARACHI – Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) held a lucky draw for gifts worth millions of rupees (including brand new motorcycles) for its valued participants all over Pakistan.

The Renewal Collection Contest (Izaafi Faida Inaami Scheme) allowed the Participants to pay their outstanding/Due Renewal Contributions during the mentioned period in order to qualify for the contest. The lucky draw took place in the presence of Mr. Said Gul (Member, Board of Directors of Pak-Qatar Takaful Group) besides other senior management staff.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) aforesaid contest helps the company to increase customer interaction and inculcate loyalty. The Renewal Contribution is of utmost importance for ensuring the profitability and sustained growth of the Takaful / Insurance companies.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) is the first and largest dedicated Family Takaful Company in Pakistan. PQFTL is a progressive and a technology-driven Shari’ah Compliant company providing innovative Takaful solutions since 2007. PQFTL is the fastest growing Family Takaful operator in the country.

Incorporated in 2006, and beginning operations in 2007, the company is registered with, and supervised by, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). An independent Shari’ah Advisory Board chaired by Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem certifies all products and operations for Shari’ah compliance. Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani was the founding Chairman of the group’s Shari’ah Advisory Board since inception and named Mufti Hassaan Kaleem as his successor in 2019. The company is rated “A+” (having Stable Outlook) by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Co. Limited and Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA). The Company’s paid-up capital is in excess of Pak- Rs. 1.3 billion, which is highest in the industry.

PQFTL has a vision of providing financial protection through Takaful to everyone. The company’s shareholders include some of the strongest financial institutions in the state of Qatar such as Qatar Islamic Insurance Company (QIIC) and Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB). The company is further strengthened by its Re-Takaful arrangements with Munich-Re and Hannover Re. Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited has strategic BancaTakaful alliance with FWU AG, a leading life insurance company based in Munich (Germany), for distribution of Takaful policies through banking channels.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited has one of the largest Takaful branch networks across Pakistan (over 70 branches in 60 cities), in addition to over 3,500 bank branches in over 200 cities that provide BancaTakaful products.

