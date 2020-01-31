Arçelik’s Director Addresses Women Leader’s Summit in Karachi

KARACHI – The 10th International Women Leaders’ Summit was recently held at the Movenpick Hotel, Karachi, where Arçelik – Turkey’s largest manufacturer and the parent-company of Dawlance, participated as one of the main partners of this prestigious conference.

The Chief Human Resources Officer of Arçelik in Turkey – Ms. Buket Çelebiöven personally attended and addressed this grand event, to inspire the women delegates to enrich their professional knowledge and skills, while taking on leadership roles, in every socio-economic sphere.

With over 20 years of professional experience, Post-Graduate studies in Engineering-Management and a degree in Industrial-Engineering, Ms. Buket Çelebiöven is now managing local and international HR teams of Arcelik, in 35 countries. Her Organizational-Development (OD) policies, strategic implementations, and initiatives, have helped transform Arcelik into a global technology-leader, while the company’s HR structure is now built to ensure higher productivity and sustainable growth in future.

Speaking at the event Ms. Buket Çelebiöven said, she is glad to be in Pakistan and meet all the powerful women who are the role model for the young generation. “My corporate role and I personally believe in gender diversity and support women empowerment. The initiatives that Pakistan has been taking to empower more women are appreciable. The Arçelik Group and Dawlance also try to empower more women and support gender diversity in work place. We have taken many initiatives to increase female presence in our companies and try to strengthen our employees in the workforce.”

The Summit brings hundreds of talented professional women together, inspiring them through success stories of global women leaders. The valuable topics discussed at the forum covered: Global learnings and experiences of international speakers and C-Suite executives, while they provided insights to the delegates, especially women, about strategies to overcome the glass-ceilings and achieve more work-life balance. The aspiring business leaders were inspired to engage with diverse and cross-functional executives, from the private and public-sector organizations across Pakistan. The conference also provided great opportunities for aspiring women to build-connectivity and expand their networks on a global scale.

Dawlance believes that investing in gender diversity manifests in building a great reputation for the company, which leads to increased profitability and opportunities for workers. Dawlance shares the vision of diversity with Arcelik, which creates innovation and competition. This vision allows Dawlance to attract and retain top talent, produce a higher quality products, and better understanding of the ever changing needs of their consumers.

