A statement defending Mustafa Kamal challenges critics to present evidence, arguing that the debate is rooted in competing views over new administrative units.

KARACHI: Calls for Mustafa Kamal to resign have drawn a sharp response from his supporters, who have questioned the motives behind the demand and called for evidence rather than political rhetoric.

The statement argued that the public is closely watching the debate and can distinguish between those who advocate transparency, integrity and principles and those who allegedly use politics to pursue their interests.

Supporters of Kamal questioned whether the calls for his resignation were genuinely linked to performance or integrity. They challenged his critics to present evidence if they have concerns, rather than relying solely on political statements.

Debate Over New Administrative Units

The statement claimed that the central disagreement may instead concern the proposal for new administrative units.

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According to the statement, the issue has challenged established administrative structures and could affect the political interests of some groups.

It argued that the public is capable of judging the positions and credibility of political actors involved in the debate.

The statement maintained that demanding Mustafa Kamal’s resignation would not change the underlying issues or prevent the public from forming its own opinion.

Call for Evidence and Accountability

The statement called for a political debate based on evidence, transparency and accountability.

It said allegations concerning performance or integrity should come with supporting evidence rather than slogans.

The statement also stressed that public interest should remain central to political decision-making.

It concluded with a call for greater accountability and a shift away from political rhetoric towards arguments based on transparency, evidence and public welfare.

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