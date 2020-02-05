PM vows to further accelerate efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to further accelerate efforts to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at the international level.

He was addressing the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said Modi government has detained eight million Kashmiri people in an open prison and we need to apprise the world about this situation more proactively.

Imran Khan said Modi has made a fatal mistake by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir on 5th August expressing the confidence that this will lead to the independence of Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that he had promised to become the ambassador of Kashmir and he tried his level best to raise the dispute at all the international forums including the UN General Assembly, Refugee conference in Geneva as well as during talks with the heads of different countries.

The Prime Minister said present government effectively exposed the Nazi and Hitler inspired ideology of RSS which poses a threat not only to Pakistan but entire India. This is the reason that the world’s media today is raising questions on the hatred based ideology of Modi government. People within India have also started a movement condemning the controversial legislation.

He said that Modi cannot put the genie of hindu nationalism back into the bottle and if he moves ahead with his policies he will have to face severe resistance as these will affect not only Muslims but also other minorities in India including Sikhs and Christians.

On the domestic front, the Prime Minister reiterated the commitment to steer the country out of difficult times and make Pakistan a great nation.

The Prime Minister said the Indian civilian and military leaders are giving threatening statements against Pakistan under depression because of following the ideology of Hindutva. He said the Indian leadership is appeasing the people with extremist mindset in their country.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan should continue moving cautiously, contesting the case of Kashmir diplomatically and politically. He said not only EU Parliamentarians and the US politicians are speaking in favor of Kashmiris but the international media is also appropriately highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people. He said we should not get trapped by the Indians, who intend to stage any terrorist act and blame Pakistan for it, and Pakistan should rather continue with the approach of highlighting Kashmir issue internationally. He said we are succeeding in our efforts to bring Kashmir issue under international focus.

Imran Khan said the Pakistan government in consultation with the Kashmiri leadership in Azad Kashmir will prepare a plan to take the Kashmir issue at the next level. He said the entire world will be moved over the issue. He said overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris can play a very effective role in this regard.



