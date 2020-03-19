PM reaffirms Govt’s commitment to protect citizens from Coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed government’s commitment to utilize all available resources to protect citizens from Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Thursday evening, he said the government is in close contact with various economic international organizations to protect national economy from adverse impacts of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister advised the citizens to refrain from panicking and adopt all precautionary measures to fight the virus.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to government’s measures to control coronavirus were discussed in detail.

They also agreed to establish a parliamentary committee on Coronavirus with representation from both opposition and government to contain the virus.

