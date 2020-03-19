HEADLINEPAKISTAN

PM reaffirms Govt’s commitment to protect citizens from Coronavirus pandemic

Theazb Web Desk 4 hours ago
0 1 Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed government’s commitment to utilize all available resources to protect citizens from Coronavirus pandemic. 

Talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Thursday evening, he said the government is in close contact with various economic international organizations to protect national economy from adverse impacts of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister advised the citizens to refrain from panicking and adopt all precautionary measures to fight the virus. 

During the meeting, matters pertaining to government’s measures to control coronavirus were discussed in detail. 

They also agreed to establish a parliamentary committee on Coronavirus with representation from both opposition and government to contain the virus. 

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Bill Gates foundation

Bill Gates foundation to provide 1.08 billion dollars for polio extrication

November 20, 2019

Presidential election could face delays

August 2, 2018

Indian authorities impose curfew-like restrictions in IOK to prevent march

December 17, 2018

Help reader survey make mfs better with our reader

January 1, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: