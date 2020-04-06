HEADLINEPAKISTAN

PM makes important changes in federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has made important changes in the federal cabinet.

Syed Fakhar Imam has been appointed Minister for National Food Security while Khusro Bakhtiar will be Minister for Economic Affairs.

Hammad Azhar has been given the portfolio of Minister of Industries while Azam Swati of Narcotics Control.

Resignation of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been accepted and Amin ul Haq has been appointed Federal Minister for Telecom.

Babar Awan has been appointed as Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs.

Shahzad Arbab has been removed from the position of advisor and Umar Hameed appointed Secretary of National Food Security in place of Hashim Popalzai.  

