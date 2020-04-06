India pressured Assam tribunal to declare Muslims non-citizens

WEB DESK – In India, the members of tribunal constituted to determine nationality of Muslims in Assam state have admitted that they were pressured to decide against Muslims in order to expell them from the country.

According to a report of New York Times, most of the tribunal members declared Muslims as foreigners to save their jobs.

A former member of the tribunal Mamoni Rajkumari told New York Times that she was punished and sacked for not taking pressure.

Modi-led Indian governemnt in pursuance its Hindutva ideology had decided to displace more than two million Muslims in Assam state.

