WORLD

India pressured Assam tribunal to declare Muslims non-citizens

Theazb Web Desk 43 mins ago
0 3 Less than a minute

WEB DESK – In India, the members of tribunal constituted to determine nationality of Muslims in Assam state have admitted that they were pressured to decide against Muslims in order to expell them from the country.

According to a report of New York Times, most of the tribunal members declared Muslims as foreigners to save their jobs.

A former member of the tribunal Mamoni Rajkumari told New York Times that she was punished and sacked for not taking pressure.

Modi-led Indian governemnt in pursuance its Hindutva ideology had decided to displace more than two million Muslims in  Assam state.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Trump and Pence

Remarks by President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Members of the Coronavirus Task Force in Press Briefing

4 hours ago
Babri Mosque case

27th anniversary of 16th century Babri Mosque’s martyrdom being observed today

December 7, 2019
alliance against BJP

India: 2 regional parties form alliance against BJP

January 13, 2019

It’s getting serious: Trump threatens Iran in ALL CAPS

July 24, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: