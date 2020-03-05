HEADLINEPAKISTAN

PM directs to prepare program to address issues pertaining to Ministries of Energy, Petroleum

Muhammad Saleem 8 hours ago
0 0 Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to prepare an emergency program to address the issues pertaining to the Ministries of Energy and Petroleum.

He was addressing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Thursday to review measures taken to improve the performance of state-owned enterprises.

The Prime Minister emphasized to take emergency measures to control the existing challenges in both sectors and a massive awareness campaign among the general public should also be launched.  

He said such campaign will help the government to take them into confidence about its initiatives and suggestions from the general public can also be gathered.

The Prime Minister said professionals and technology experts should be appointed in both ministries so that the existing problems and challenges can be dealt utilizing the best human resources.

