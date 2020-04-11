PIA flight carrying medical relief goods from China arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A plane carrying relief goods including sanitizers and other necessary equipment to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus has reached Islamabad.

Speaking at the airport this morning, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said this relief equipment is a donation from Pakistani community in China.

He said at present we have achieved the capability to conduct around 40,000 tests a day, while 27 laboratories are fully functional.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said government is making all out efforts to protect its citizens from novel Coronavirus.

