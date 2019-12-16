PHOTOS

Photos of the Week of the White House

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)
  • President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the Israeli American Council National Summit Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Hollywood, Fla. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
  • President Donald J. Trump receives a menorah from Miriam and Sheldon Adelson at the Israeli American Council National Summit Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Hollywood, Fla. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
  • President Donald J. Trump applauds the Shalva Band, performers at the Israeli American Council National Summit Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Hollywood, Fla. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
  • President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, delivers remarks at a roundtable on empowering families with education choice Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House.  (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour) 
  • First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at a Toys for Tots Christmas Event Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) 
  • First Lady Melania Trump greets children attending a Toys for Tots Christmas Event Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) 
  • First Lady Melania Trump writes Christmas cards to the troops with children attending a Toys for Tots Christmas Event Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
  • First Lady Melania Trump greets service members and their families attending a Toys for Tots Christmas Event Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) 
  • Vice President Mike Pence participates in the ceremonial swearing in of as the Kip Tom U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for Food and Agriculture Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the Vice President’s Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Randy Florendo)
  • President Donald J. Trump poses for a photo with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) 
  • President Donald J. Trump walks with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2019, along the Colonnade of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
  • President Donald J. Trump talks to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, prior to boarding Marine One to begin his trip to Hershey, Pa. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
  • President Donald J. Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, en route to Hersey, Pa. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) 
  • President Donald J. Trump and Adrienne Brouillette look on as Vice President Mike Pence swears in Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look on as Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz lights the Menorah during a Hanukkah Reception Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen) 
  • President Donald J. Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, delivers remarks at a Hanukkah Reception Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look on as Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz lights the Menorah during a Hanukkah Reception Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) 
  • President Donald J. Trump holds an Executive Order he signed on combating anti-Semitism Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019,  during a Hanukkah Reception in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
  • Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer and conservative commentator Mark Levin join guests as they applaud President Donald J. Trump during a Hanukkah Reception Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) 
  • Rabbi Binyomin Steinmetz, Rabbi Refoel Stein, and Rabbi Menachem Shemtov transform the White House kitchen into a Kosher kitchen Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in preparation for Wednesday’s Hanukkah Receptions at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) 
  • Second Lady Karen Pence decorates Christmas wreaths with congressional spouses Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Vice President’s Residence in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Amy Rossetti) 
  • President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the White House Summit on Child Care and Paid Leave: Supporting America’s Working Families Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House.  (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour) 
  • Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at the White House’s Women Municipal Leaders Conference Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Randy Florendo) 
  • President Donald J. Trump joins faith leaders in prayer Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) 
  • Vice President Mike Pence meets with United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in his West Wing Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, walk down the Grand Staircase of the White House Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, as they greet guests attending the Congressional Ball. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) 
  • President Donald J. Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, delivers remarks during the Congressional Ball Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Grand Foyer of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) 
  • President Donald J. Trump poses for photos with guests during the Congressional Ball Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Grand Foyer of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
    President Donald J. Trump poses for a photo with Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the South Portico of the White House. (Official White House Photos by Tia Dufour) 
    President Donald J. Trump poses for photos with guests during the Congressional Ball Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Grand Foyer of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
  • President Donald J. Trump poses for a photo with Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the South Portico of the White House. (Official White House Photos by Tia Dufour) 
  • President Donald J. Trump walks with Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, along the Colonnade of the White House. (Official White House Photos by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
  • President Donald J. Trump welcomes Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, to the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photos by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
  • President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, joined by White House senior advisors, participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photos by Joyce N. Boghosian) 
Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
PHOTOS

Photos

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem
PHOTOS SCI-TECH

Dubai’s autonomous flying taxis: A reality in Soon?

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Autonomous flying cars may seem like an image out of a science fiction movie, but the technology already physically exists: Dubai began testing electric taxi drones in September 2017. Similar to a two-seater helicopter, the Volocopter taxi is designed for 30-minute flights to and from ‘voloports,’ which are basically train stations for flying taxis. But, […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.