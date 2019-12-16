Related Articles
Photos
Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem
Dubai’s autonomous flying taxis: A reality in Soon?
Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem
Autonomous flying cars may seem like an image out of a science fiction movie, but the technology already physically exists: Dubai began testing electric taxi drones in September 2017. Similar to a two-seater helicopter, the Volocopter taxi is designed for 30-minute flights to and from ‘voloports,’ which are basically train stations for flying taxis. But, […]
You must log in to post a comment.