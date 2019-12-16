KARACHI – The 16th Annual Golf Tournament organized by The Citizens Foundation (TCF) was attended by the leading golfers of the city supporting TCF’s mission for education at Karachi Golf Club, Karsaz. The tournament was a fundraiser to help TCF raise support for afternoon school shifts in 5 villages across Sindh and give more children a chance to get a quality education. This year more than 116 golfers in 29 teams participated in the tournament and played under the Texas Scramble Format.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mushtaq Chhapra, TCF’s Co-Founder and Director said, “We owe the success of the Golf Tournament to all the avid golfers, Karachi Golf Club team, our corporate sponsors and everyone else who has joined hands with us to create better education opportunities for our children. Education is a long-term investment; it empowers people to become agents of positive change, and together with our stakeholders, we are committed to this goal!”

The categories in the competition were winner net, runners up the net, longest drive, closest to pin, and a hole in one. The main sponsors of the event were Faysal Bank, Pepsi, Samba Bank, Bank Al Habib, and Habib Metro Bank. Other in-kind donors were Mr. Rizwan Rasheed of Richa Leathers for gloves, Mr. Imran Gheewala of Selimpex International for T-shirts, Musadaq Zulqarnain of Interloop for socks, Mr. Yasin Kassam of Pakistan Beverages for cold drinks & water, Uniferoze for Saniplast, and Abbot for Mospel, Media partners for the event were Geo Super, Geo News, and FM91.

At the presentation ceremony, prizes were distributed among the winners and runner ups, respectively in each of these categories by Chairman and Co-Founder, Mr. Ateed Riaz.

Shields were provided to the tournament winner Faysal Bank & runner-up team Selimpex International.

