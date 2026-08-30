Israeli Settlers Attack Homes Near West Bank Village of Qusra

Masked Israeli settlers reportedly attack homes near Qusra in the occupied West Bank.

Dozens of masked Israeli settlers attacked homes near the occupied West Bank village of Qusra on Saturday.

The attack marks the first major incident since a settler siege earlier this month triggered international condemnation.

Witnesses said settlers surrounded a Palestinian home.

They threw stones at the property while seven Palestinians remained trapped inside.

Saddam Oday, one of those inside, said Israeli troops fired tear gas into the house.

He said soldiers detained the residents but allowed him to leave.

Luay Bayruti, the home’s owner, also described the incident.

He said soldiers handcuffed and blindfolded people inside the property.

Bayruti alleged that the soldiers also beat some of the residents before releasing them.

Israeli military says forces responded to ‘rioters’

The Israeli military confirmed that troops and border police arrived at the scene.

It said the forces went there to remove “rioters” and protect the residents inside the house.

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The military did not immediately explain reports that troops fired tear gas into the property.

It also did not respond immediately to questions about the reported detentions and alleged beatings.

Residents report repeated settler incursions

Bayruti said he called the military after the attack began.

He and six others remained trapped inside for more than an hour.

The settlers continued throwing stones during the incident.

Bayruti showed Reuters a bandaged arm.

He said a stone injured him during the attack.

Oday, a medic, said four people suffered injuries from tear gas.

He said two others suffered injuries from stones.

The incident occurred close to three homes targeted during a settler siege earlier this month.

That confrontation prompted international condemnation.

It also led to a major Israeli military deployment in the area.

Residents say the deployment has effectively restricted their movement.

Settler violence continues to draw concern

Loui Ridi, a Palestinian-American resident, said he witnessed Saturday’s attack.

He said settlers saw residents working on a house under construction.

The settlers then began throwing rocks at the property, according to Ridi.

He said he has seen Israeli settlers enter the area near his home almost every day.

Rights groups say such incidents form part of a wider pattern.

They accuse settlers of seeking to take more Palestinian land around villages in the West Bank.

The violence has raised further concerns about the future of Palestinian communities in the territory.

International dispute over West Bank settlements

Settler violence has increased in parts of the occupied West Bank.

Rights groups have linked the trend to expanding Israeli settlements.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has overseen significant settlement expansion in the territory.

Netanyahu has not publicly commented on the Qusra incident.

The Israeli military said it would continue operations around Qusra and neighbouring Jalud.

It said the aim was to prevent further disturbances and restore order.

The United Nations and most countries consider Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory illegal under international law.

Israel rejects that position and considers the West Bank disputed territory.

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