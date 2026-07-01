Peshawar Drone Strike Leaves One Dead and Six Injured

Irfan Shaikh July 1, 2026

Woman dies and several family members suffer injuries after a suspected overnight strike in Hassan Khel on the outskirts of Peshawar.

Scene after a suspected drone strike in Hassan Khel subdivision on the outskirts of Peshawar

Security personnel and residents gather following a suspected drone strike in Hassan Khel near Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A suspected drone strike on the outskirts of Peshawar killed one woman and injured six other members of the same family late on Tuesday night, according to local sources.

The incident occurred in the Pastawana area of Hassan Khel subdivision, where emergency responders shifted seven injured people to hospital after receiving reports of the strike.

Initial reports indicated that all victims belonged to one family. One woman suffered critical injuries and was placed under intensive medical care following the incident.

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Local residents later confirmed that the woman died from her injuries. Two injured family members, including a man identified as Sher Mast and his 15-year-old son, continued receiving treatment at Lady Reading Hospital, while the remaining injured individuals were discharged early on Wednesday.

A local elder from Hassan Khel also confirmed the death of Sher Mast’s daughter-in-law.

Authorities have not officially released details regarding the nature or source of the suspected strike, and no formal statement had been issued at the time of reporting.

The incident follows another suspected drone-related event in April in the Hassan Khel subdivision, where minor damage was reported to a mosque in the Chandoka area near the Peshawar–Kohat border. No casualties were recorded in that incident.

Officials have yet to confirm whether an investigation has been launched.

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