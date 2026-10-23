Pat Cummins Admits Australia Must Address Problems After South Africa Test Defeat

Australia captain Pat Cummins has admitted his team must address its weaknesses after a heavy defeat to South Africa in the second Test. With the series level at 1-1, Australia face crucial selection decisions ahead of next week’s decider in Cape Town.

South Africa defeated Australia by an innings and 31 runs at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Thursday. Australia were dismissed for just 99 in their first innings before Travis Head’s superb 121 helped them reach 295 in the second.

Nightwatchman Scott Boland also showed remarkable resilience, scoring 40 from 166 balls. However, their efforts could not prevent a damaging defeat that attracted harsh criticism from Australian media.

Cummins acknowledged that the performance fell well below the team’s standards.

“Clearly need to be a lot better than that if we want to compete,” he said.

He added that a defeat can expose problems that victories sometimes conceal, forcing players to examine their individual performances.

Labuschagne Under Pressure to Deliver

Marnus Labuschagne faces growing scrutiny after going three years without a Test century. The number-three batter has reached promising starts but struggled to convert them into substantial scores.

Marc Marquez Tops Australian MotoGP Practice as Fernandez and Miller Crash

Cummins said Labuschagne was doing the difficult work of reaching 30 runs but needed to build on those starts.

“30s aren’t going to win you many matches,” the captain said, stressing that the team would work on the issue before the final Test.

Opener Nic Maddinson is also under pressure after recording scores of 0, 48, 0 and 8 across the first two matches. All-rounder Beau Webster could also be at risk as Australia consider changes to their batting line-up.

Green and Inglis Offer Selection Options

Cameron Green is expected to become available for the Cape Town Test after injury kept him out of the first two matches. Josh Inglis is also fit, while Cooper Connolly offers another option for the selectors.

Boland, meanwhile, has strengthened his position in the team. He replaced spinner Nathan Lyon for the second Test, claimed five wickets in the first innings and then produced a determined batting performance.

Australia’s final bowling combination could depend on the Cape Town pitch. The team must decide whether to retain four fast bowlers or bring Lyon back into the side.

Cummins Faces Tough Selection Decisions

Cummins acknowledged that the selectors must decide whether to give struggling players another opportunity or make changes before the series decider.

He said the team would assess whether players appeared close to a breakthrough or whether a change was necessary.

With the series on the line, Australia have little room for error. The final Test offers them an opportunity to respond to the defeat, but their preparations will require careful consideration of both individual form and the conditions in Cape Town.

Follow THE AZB