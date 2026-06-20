The launch of “Women at Work: Closing the Gap – An Analysis of Gender Equality in Pakistan’s Private Sector” brought together policymakers, diplomats and business leaders in a discussion on workplace inclusion and women’s economic empowerment.

Parliamentary committee reviews revenue and fiscal matters in Islamabad

The event was organised by the National Commission on the Status of Women, UNDP Pakistan and Huqooq-e-Pakistan.

State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik attended as chief guest, along with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Raimundas Karoblis, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Ms Van Nguyen, and UNDP Resident Representative Dr Samuel Rizk.

Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Chairperson of the FPCCI UNDP Business and Human Rights Council also participated in the dialogue.

Speakers stressed the importance of closing gender gaps in Pakistan’s private sector. They highlighted that women’s representation in decision-making roles remains essential for inclusive economic growth.

Participants noted that exclusion from leadership spaces limits economic progress. They also called for stronger policies to ensure equal opportunities in workplaces.

The discussion concluded with a shared message that inclusion is not optional but necessary for sustainable development. Stakeholders pledged continued collaboration to promote gender equality in the country.