Two ships of Pakistan
HEADLINE

Pakistan’s Two Ships Arrive at South African Port under Diplomatic Mission

Posted on Author Desk Staff Comment(0)

SIMONS – Two ships of Pakistan have arrived at South Africa port Simons’ town under the country’s naval diplomatic mission.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the Mission Commander held important meetings with South African officials and discussed matters of mutual interest including the promotion of maritime cooperation.

He also apprised the South African authorities about Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and its disputed status as per UN resolutions.

South African authorities praised Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and the role of the Pakistan Navy for maritime security in the region.

Desk Staff
http://www.theazb.com

Related Articles
HEADLINE

PTCL Champions Program event held at HQ

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – To achieve excellence in the organizational culture, a company needs to provide a healthy & engaging work environment that motivates and encourages its employees by providing a platform that shows its appreciation for their hard work. A great example of this is the Champions Program, an in-house initiative taken by PTCL. The PTCL […]
HEADLINE KARACHI

3rd Lab Azad Award Honors Journalists for Excellence in Right-Based Reporting

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – The 3rd Lab Azad Award distribution ceremony was organized by the Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) IBA, Karachi, in collaboration with the Centre for Communication Programs Pakistan, Palladium:Make it Possible and The Sukh Initiative – Aman Foundation at the Institute of Business Administration’s city campus. Journalists from across Pakistan submitted their news […]
BUSINESS HEADLINE

Amongst all Pakistani Airlines, Shaheen Air the largest contributor to PCAA dues

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

LAHORE: Shaheen Air International (SAI) Director Zohaib Hassan on Tuesday said the airline was the largest contributor to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) dues amongst private airlines. The statement further reflected upon some delay in payments which were ought to be made to PCAA by SAI, while talks are underway to discuss the new repayment schedule. In […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.