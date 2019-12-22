HEADLINE PAKISTAN

We Are Giving Befitting Response to Indian Ceasefire Violations: Asif Ghafoor

RAWALPINDI – Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor says Pakistan Army is giving a befitting response to the intermittent cease fire violations by Indian Army along the Line of Control.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan army befittingly responded to the Indian cease fire violation in Dewa Sector and there are reports of heavy casualties and damage to army posts on the Indian side.

The DG ISPR rejected any major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley, as being propagated by Indian Media.

