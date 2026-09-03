Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $22.53 billion as of August 28, 2026.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$22.53 billion as of August 28, 2026, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The country’s reserves include holdings of the central bank and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks.

SBP reserves rise to $17.12 billion

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan reached US$17.12 billion as of August 28.

During the week ended August 28, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$19 million. The weekly rise took the central bank’s reserves to US$17,117.8 million.

Commercial banks hold $5.41 billion

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Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.41 billion.

Combined with the SBP’s reserves, commercial bank holdings brought Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves to US$22,527.9 million.

The latest figures provide an update on Pakistan’s external liquidity position and the level of foreign exchange reserves available within the banking system.

Pakistan’s total liquid reserves

According to the SBP’s latest position, the reserves stood at:

State Bank of Pakistan: US$17,117.8 million

Net reserves held by commercial banks: US$5,410.1 million

Total liquid foreign reserves: US$22,527.9 million

The data covers the week ended August 28, 2026.

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