Faryal Talpur addresses the Sindh Assembly during a debate on the unity of Sindh.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing President and Sindh Assembly member Faryal Talpur has strongly opposed any division of Sindh, saying the province’s unity must remain protected.

Speaking in the Sindh Assembly, Talpur backed the adjournment motion moved by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro. She said the motion had given lawmakers an opportunity to discuss the issue of Sindh’s unity in detail.

She urged members from both government and opposition benches to take a clear position on the matter. According to Talpur, elected representatives must consider how they will answer their constituents about the future of Sindh.

Faryal Talpur backs Sindh unity resolution

Talpur said the PPP’s position on the division of Sindh remains clear and firm.

“We stand with Sindh and will always stand,” she said, stressing that there would be no compromise on the province’s unity and integrity.

She added that the resolution on Sindh’s unity would be passed. Talpur also said she and other representatives were prepared to make political sacrifices to protect the province’s unity.

The PPP leader called on elected representatives to return to their constituencies with a united message. She said Sindh should not be divided for anyone’s political benefit.

‘All people living in Sindh are Sindhis’

Talpur stressed that Sindh’s unity should not depend on language or community.

She said Pashtuns, Urdu-speaking citizens, Hindus and members of other communities living in the province all form part of Sindh’s social fabric.

The PPP leader urged people to reject attempts to create divisions between communities. She said Sindh is home to people from diverse backgrounds who have built generations of connections with the province.

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Talpur also spoke about her own connection with Sindh. She said she belongs to a Baloch family but considers herself a daughter of Sindh.

“I was born and brought up on this land,” she said, adding that Sindh had given her identity, love and a sense of belonging.

Talpur recalls Talpur family’s history

During her speech, Talpur responded to references made about the Talpur family in the Assembly.

She said members of the Talpur family had fought to defend Sindh and made sacrifices for the province.

Talpur specifically mentioned Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur of Mirpurkhas, who fought against the British and became known as the “Lion of Sindh”.

She said Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur was the great-grandfather of her husband, Mir Munawar Ali Talpur.

According to Faryal Talpur, the Talpur family’s history remains closely connected with the defence and resistance of Sindh.

She said that same spirit continues in her political position on the province’s unity.

Faryal calls for stronger local government

Talpur said governance problems should not become an argument for dividing Sindh.

Instead, she called for stronger and more effective local government institutions. She said local governments could improve service delivery by bringing public services closer to citizens.

Talpur referred to her own experience in local government. She said she had served as a district nazim during the Musharraf era and had worked through difficult political circumstances.

According to her, development work carried out during that period remains visible in parts of Benazirabad and Nawabshah.

She argued that strengthening local governments would offer a practical response to administrative and service-delivery challenges.

Powers and resources should reach local governments

Talpur said effective governance requires the transfer of powers and resources to local governments.

She suggested that the model should not be limited to Sindh. Punjab and Islamabad should also develop stronger local government systems, she said.

The PPP leader questioned why an effective local government structure had not been established across the country.

She urged the opposition to focus on public issues rather than what she described as unnecessary political debate.

According to Talpur, employment, development and better services should remain the real priorities.

Talpur invokes Bhutto legacy

Talpur also urged lawmakers to remember the sacrifices of former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

She said members should consider how history would judge their decisions on Sindh’s future.

Future generations, she argued, would ask what elected representatives did when the issue of Sindh’s unity came before them.

Talpur said the sacrifices of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto continue to inspire PPP workers. She described martyrdom as a symbol of courage, struggle and lasting remembrance.

Full support for Nisar Khuhro’s resolution

Talpur expressed full support for the resolution presented by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

She said Khuhro’s association with Larkana made the presentation particularly significant. Talpur also praised his role in raising the issue of Sindh’s unity in the Assembly.

She called on all lawmakers to support the resolution and take responsibility for their decisions.

Talpur concluded with a firm message on Sindh’s future, saying the province was one, remains one and should remain one.

Her remarks came during an extensive Sindh Assembly debate on provincial unity and proposals concerning the creation of new provinces.

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