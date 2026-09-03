Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting on Thursday to review ongoing development and municipal projects in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town.

Officials told the meeting that Rs397 million had been allocated for various development schemes. So far, Rs182 million has been spent on the projects.

Development projects reviewed

Chairman Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town Dr Fuad Ahmed briefed the commissioner on the ongoing schemes.

The projects cover road rehabilitation, infrastructure upgrades, parks, youth centres, recreational facilities and other civic services.

Officials expect all ongoing projects to be completed by February 2027.

Road rehabilitation under way

Road rehabilitation is progressing in phases across several union councils.

Officials reported that around 10 per cent of retouching and patchwork work had been completed over the past five days. Maintenance work is also continuing on internal 40-foot roads.

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Meanwhile, authorities are prioritising improvements on 60-foot and 100-foot connecting roads. The work aims to reduce traffic pressure on University Road.

22 parks restored

The meeting also reviewed the rehabilitation of parks across the town.

Of 38 parks targeted for rehabilitation, 22 have already been restored. Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town has 43 parks in total.

Work is also progressing on a Sports Arena and Youth Centres. Authorities are also working on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Shanti Nagar Dispensary.

Traffic congestion discussed

Traffic congestion at several key locations also came under discussion.

Officials reviewed problems at NIPA, University Road, Time Square Bachat Bazaar and the area near Sindbad under NIPA Bridge.

The meeting decided to explore alternative locations for water tankers currently operating around the hydrant. Authorities will also examine parking arrangements for vehicles around Time Square Bachat Bazaar.

These measures aim to reduce traffic congestion on parts of University Road.

Commissioner to inspect affected areas

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi said he would soon visit the affected areas.

He will conduct the visit with the Chairman Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town and Deputy Commissioner East. The inspection will help officials assess problems on the ground and develop coordinated solutions.

Tax recovery measures reviewed

The meeting also examined measures to improve tax recovery.

An online payment system now allows direct payment of the one per cent property registration fee into a designated bank account. Officials said the system has contributed to monthly collections.

Under the CLICK Project, GIS micro-mapping of shops has also been completed.

The mapping includes photographs, telephone numbers and other commercial data. Authorities expect the information to help improve commercial tax recovery.

Commissioner orders closer coordination

Naqvi directed the district administration to maintain close coordination with Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town.

He asked officials to provide all possible support for timely completion of development schemes. The commissioner also stressed the need to remove encroachments, improve infrastructure and resolve civic problems.

Director Naseem Bhutto of the Commissioner Karachi Office, Additional Deputy Commissioner District East Karachi and officials from Karachi Metropolitan Corporation attended the meeting.

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