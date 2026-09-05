Pakistan-Turkey Business Forum President Muhammad Farooq Afzal highlights trade talks with Vietnamese officials and Pakistan’s ambassador in Hanoi.

KARACHI: Pakistan and Vietnam have taken steps towards discussing a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) aimed at expanding bilateral trade and investment, according to Muhammad Farooq Afzal, President of the Pakistan-Turkey Business Forum.

Farooq Afzal said he met Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ms. Phan Thi Thang and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Khudayar Marri at a gala dinner on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The dinner was hosted by the organisers of the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo. During the meeting, the participants discussed opportunities to strengthen trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Vietnam.

Pakistan Pushes for Stronger Trade Relations

According to Farooq Afzal, Ambassador Khudayar Marri has played an active role in promoting economic relations between Pakistan and Vietnam.

He said the ambassador’s efforts helped convince Vietnam to discuss a Preferential Trade Agreement with Pakistan. The proposed agreement could provide a stronger framework for expanding commercial relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang expressed support for the discussions, Farooq Afzal said.

PTA Talks Could Advance in 2027

Farooq Afzal said Pakistan and Vietnam could move towards signing the proposed PTA early next year.

If negotiations progress as expected, the agreement could create new opportunities for exporters and investors in both countries. It could also improve market access and encourage stronger business partnerships.

Moreover, greater cooperation could help Pakistani businesses explore Vietnam’s growing market while opening more opportunities for Vietnamese companies in Pakistan.

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Bilateral Trade Target of $5 Billion

Farooq Afzal said the proposed trade agreement could help significantly increase bilateral commerce.

He expressed optimism that Pakistan and Vietnam could take bilateral trade towards $5 billion within three years.

However, reaching that target would require sustained engagement between governments and the private sector. It would also depend on stronger market access, investment flows and business-to-business cooperation.

The meeting at the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo highlighted the growing focus on economic diplomacy and trade expansion between Pakistan and Vietnam.

For Pakistan, the proposed PTA could become an important step towards diversifying export markets. At the same time, closer relations with Vietnam could create new opportunities in trade, investment and commercial partnerships.

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