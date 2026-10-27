Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi Commemorates Kashmir Black Day

Kashmir Black Day seminar organised by Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi on October 27, 2026.

The High Commission of Pakistan in Nairobi organised a seminar on Tuesday to commemorate Kashmir Black Day, reaffirming Pakistan’s stated commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

During the event, organisers read special messages from Pakistan’s President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister.

Speakers discussed the historical, legal and diplomatic dimensions of the Kashmir dispute. They also raised concerns about the human rights situation in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to draw international attention to the issue.

Call for Implementation of UN Resolutions

Participants stressed the importance of fulfilling commitments made to the Kashmiri people under relevant United Nations resolutions. They called on the international community to support a peaceful settlement that reflects the applicable UN framework and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Speakers also discussed Pakistan’s efforts to keep the dispute on the international agenda through diplomatic engagement and advocacy.

Acting High Commissioner Reaffirms Support

Acting High Commissioner Sadia Gohar Khanum thanked the participants for attending the seminar and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

She said Pakistan would continue its support until the Kashmiri people achieved their stated right to self-determination.

The event brought together participants from different backgrounds, including representatives of community organisations, academia and professional groups.

Pictorial Exhibition Highlights Kashmir

The programme also featured a pictorial presentation depicting the hardships faced by people in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, according to the High Commission.

The seminar concluded with prayers for the Kashmiri people.

Kashmir Black Day is observed annually on October 27 by Pakistan and supporters of the Kashmiri cause to mark the events of October 27, 1947, and draw attention to the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

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