KARACHI – In an effort to provide equal learning and development opportunities for children with disabilities, Pakistan Cables, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program marked the inauguration of NOWPDP’s The Inclusion Academy in Karachi. The Inclusion Academy is a school-project that aims to target children with disabilities that hail from the underprivileged segment of society.

During the inauguration ceremony, NOWPDP’s President Mr. Amin Hashwani acknowledged the commitment of all contributing stakeholders and expressed appreciation towards the growing support for creating opportunities for persons with disabilities.

“I am hopeful that our joint efforts with the NOWPDP will empower persons of disabilities and at the same time contribute to improving a sense of ownership for the marginalized segments of our society” commented Fahd Chinoy, Chief Executive Pakistan Cables Limited.

The Inclusion Academy is first such a project targeting children with disabilities launched by NOWPDP, an NGO that has been offering skill-based programs for persons with disabilities in Pakistan by partnering with various other NGOs.

Earlier in 2019, Pakistan Cables signed an MoU with NOWPDP committing to contribute towards the establishment of the Inclusion Academy and lending awareness to the cause of empowering persons with disabilities.

NOWPDP operates in the development sector with a focus on inclusion through empowerment of persons with disabilities. Our view on persons with disabilities is for them to be an important stakeholder in the bigger picture, whether one considers education or employment, ergo the saying “A Part. Not Apart”. The core values behind NOWPDP’s framework are empathy, action and social justice. Therefore, the splayed fingers in our logo mark represent the whole, with the smaller, slightly different thumb representing persons with disabilities as an integral part of it.

About Pakistan Cables Ltd.

Founded in 1953, Pakistan Cables is the oldest and most reputable cable manufacturer in Pakistan. It is the only wire and cable manufacturer listed on the PSX since 1955.

The company has the largest geographical footprint in Pakistan with a presence in over 180 cities. It is ISO9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 AND OHSAS 18001:2007 certified and various cables type tested by KEMA, Netherlands.

