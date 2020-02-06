KARACHI – Ms. Tania Aidrus, Head of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan Initiative visited Central Depository Company.

She was welcomed by the CDC’s senior management team led by Mr. Badiuddin Akber, CEO-CDC who briefed her about the contribution of the CDC in transforming the Pakistan Capital Market. He also highlighted the CDC’s efforts towards digitization of a number of industry sectors including Pakistan Capital Market & Insurance Industry and future plans to introduce reforms in the Government Sector including Zakat Repository and Digitization of National Savings Certificates. Ms. Aidrus was pleased to learn about the CDC’s achievements and vowed to extend her full support for any future projects.

The briefing was followed by an interaction session between CDC’s staff with Ms. Aidrus where she talked about key objectives of the Digital Pakistan Initiative which are Access & Connectivity to Internet and Availability of Digital Infrastructure for every Pakistani, eGovernance that digitizes intra-government operations & eGovernment services for citizens, Digital Skilling & Literacy enabling technical graduates to secure relevant jobs and Innovation & Entrepreneurship enabling environment for startups.

While responding to questions from CDC’s staff members about the prospects of Digital Pakistan Initiative, she reiterated her resolve that “it is not a question of whether we will succeed or not. It is a question of how quickly we can.”

