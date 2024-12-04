Pakistan and India will face up in the Junior Asia Hockey Cup final today in Oman after both teams qualified for the event by winning the semifinals on Tuesday.

Hannan Sha­h­id’s brace helped Paki­stan cruise into the Junior Hockey Asia Cup final after defeating Japan 4-2. India downed Malaysia 3-1 in the other semi-final.

In a see-saw match, Pak­i­stan went in front after 27 minutes of play through Ha­n­­nan before Japan equ­a­lised shortly through Tsu­b­asa Tanaka. Basharat Ali put Pakistan in front again when he converted a penalty corner in the 38th minute.

Japan, undeterred, aga­in restored parity when Rakusei Yamanaka scored early in the third quarter.

But the 19-year-old young star Hannan struck again for the national team in the 48th minute and Mohammad Sufyan sealed the victory in the 52nd minute.

The match occurred in Muscat, Oman, where Pakistan’s junior hockey team remained unbeaten until the semi-finals.

Captain Hanan Shahid scored two goals, while Sufyan Khan and Basharat Ali each scored once.

Hanan Shahid was named Player of the Match for his two-goal performance.

It is worth noting that the national team had been unbeaten throughout the Junior Asia Hockey Cup until the semi-finals.