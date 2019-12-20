HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Socio-Economic Development of Balochistan is Top Priority: PM Imran Khan

Posted on Author Desk Staff Comment(0)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the federal government is committed to assist the Balochistan government in the best possible manner for the progress of the province.

He was talking to a delegation of Parliamentary Party Balochistan led by Special Assistant Yar Muhammad Rind in Islamabad today(Friday).

The Prime Minister said bringing improvement in the living standard of the people of Balochistan and socio-economic development in the province is a priority of the federal government.

He said after attaining economic stability, the government is making the utmost efforts to expedite the industrial process so that the youth could get employment opportunities.

Imran Khan said the youth of Balochistan will be able to benefit fully from the fast economic progress of the country. He said the government is focused to provide skills to the youth of Balochistan.

The people of Balochistan, particularly the poverty-stricken community, will benefit from the comprehensive social protection program “Ehsaas.”

The Prime Minister directed the elected representatives to play their active role in highlighting people’s problems and solving them.

Desk Staff
http://www.theazb.com

Related Articles

ICC World Cup
HEADLINE SPORTS

ICC World Cup: Captains meet Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

LONDON: Captains of all ten teams participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 called on the British Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham palace on Wednesday. The captains included Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan), Aaron Finch (Australia), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Eoin Morgan (England), Virat Kohli (India), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan), Faf du Plessis […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Pakistan, China to maintain close engagement on regional, global issues

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang have underscored the commitment for a stronger strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China. The two leaders assisted by their cabinet members held talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday. On the occasion, the two sides expressed satisfaction over the multi […]

PM Imran Khan
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

PM Imran Khan sets the record straight on Trump’s tirade against Pakistan

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD: PM Imran Khan on Monday tweeted his response to US President’ Trump’s recent statements about Pakistan not doing “a damn thing” for the US. “Record needs to be put straight on Mr Trump’s tirade against Pakistan,” the prime minister tweeted giving out examples. 1. No Pakistani was involved in 9/11 but Pakistan decided to participate in […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.