Socio-Economic Development of Balochistan is Top Priority: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the federal government is committed to assist the Balochistan government in the best possible manner for the progress of the province.

He was talking to a delegation of Parliamentary Party Balochistan led by Special Assistant Yar Muhammad Rind in Islamabad today(Friday).

The Prime Minister said bringing improvement in the living standard of the people of Balochistan and socio-economic development in the province is a priority of the federal government.

He said after attaining economic stability, the government is making the utmost efforts to expedite the industrial process so that the youth could get employment opportunities.

Imran Khan said the youth of Balochistan will be able to benefit fully from the fast economic progress of the country. He said the government is focused to provide skills to the youth of Balochistan.

The people of Balochistan, particularly the poverty-stricken community, will benefit from the comprehensive social protection program “Ehsaas.”

The Prime Minister directed the elected representatives to play their active role in highlighting people’s problems and solving them.

