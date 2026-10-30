PACC to Host Second Theatre Festival in Karachi from December 1 to 12

PACC Theatre Festival 2026 will bring 12 plays to Karachi from December 1 to 12.

The Pakistan American Cultural Center (PACC) will host its second Theatre Festival 2026 from December 1 to 12 in Karachi, bringing together leading theatre artists and directors from across Pakistan.

The festival will present 12 plays and aims to promote theatre, fine arts and cultural activities. It will also provide artists working in different languages with a platform to showcase their creative talents.

PACC President Syed Makhdoom Ali Riaz said the festival would strengthen Pakistan’s theatre tradition and encourage greater public engagement with the performing arts.

PACC Reviews Festival Preparations

PACC held a planning meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming festival. President Syed Makhdoom Ali Riaz chaired the meeting alongside Cultural Committee Chairman Yusuf Jilani and festival coordinators Rizwan Sabir and Ilyas Nadeem.

Binance Hit by $6.3 Billion Security Breach in Record Crypto Heist

The organisers invited suggestions from participating directors. They also reviewed administrative matters and preparations for the 12-day event.

Speaking at the meeting, Riaz described the second Theatre Festival as an important step towards promoting art and culture.

He said theatre provides an effective platform to reflect society, raise social awareness and bring different cultures closer together.

Riaz added that the festival would give artists opportunities to present their creative work. It would also allow audiences to enjoy quality theatre performances.

He said PACC remained committed to promoting fine arts and cultural activities in Pakistan.

12 Plays to Showcase Pakistani Theatre Talent

The festival will feature productions by 12 theatre artists and directors:

Parvez Siddiqui

Saleem Afridi

Ali Hassan

Shakeel Shah

Agha Shirazi

Meera Aslam Lashari

Rafiq Lassi

Javed Akhtar

Shabbir Bhatti

Shamir Rahi

Honey Khan

Rizwan Sabir

The programme will represent different languages, cultural traditions and social themes. Organisers expect the productions to highlight the diversity of Pakistan’s theatre scene.

Festival to Enrich Karachi’s Cultural Calendar

The organisers said the festival would support theatre practitioners, encourage emerging creative talent and strengthen public interest in the fine arts.

By bringing together artists from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds, the event will add to Karachi’s cultural activities.

The second PACC Theatre Festival 2026 will run from December 1 to 12 at the Pakistan American Cultural Center in Karachi.

Follow THE AZB