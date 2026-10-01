Pakistan Advertising Association announces its new Central Executive Committee for 2026–2028.

Numan Nabi Ahmed elected Chairman as the Pakistan Advertising Association announces its new 14-member leadership team.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) has announced the results of its 2026 elections.

The association elected a new 14-member Central Executive Committee (CEC) for 2026–2028. The results were announced at PAA’s 11th Annual General Meeting.

New PAA Leadership

Numan Nabi Ahmed has been elected Chairman of the PAA. Jawwad Humayun will serve as Senior Vice Chairman.

Nida Haider has been elected Vice Chairperson. Javed Qadeer Khan will serve as Chairman of Zone A.

Waqar Haideri has been elected Chairman of Zone B. Usman Atique Butt will serve as Chairman of Zone C.

Faheem Ahmed has been elected Finance Secretary.

Dr Fouzia Hameed Attends PCDA 56th Annual General Meeting in Karachi

The other CEC members are Ahmed Jamal Mir, Natasha Durrani, Farhan Khan, Asad Ansari, Tabish Hasan Shah, Khalid Saleem and Athar Saleem.

Outgoing Chairman Appreciated

The meeting approved the agenda circulated in advance.

Outgoing Chairman Ahmed Kapadia then briefed members on the outgoing CEC’s initiatives over the past two years.

Members gave Kapadia a standing ovation. They appreciated his leadership and the team’s efforts to build a new brand identity for PAA.

Advisory Group Approved

Newly elected Chairman Numan Nabi Ahmed thanked members for their confidence.

He said teamwork, relationship-building and experience would guide the new CEC’s work. He also proposed forming an Advisory Group.

The group will continue the work of the outgoing CEC. It will also support efforts to build a stronger PAA with clear goals.

Members approved the proposal.

Ahmed Kapadia will lead the group as Chairman Emeritus. Aleem Durrani, Zeeshan Khan and Salman Mansur will serve as members.

Numan Nabi Ahmed thanked the Advisory Group and the outgoing CEC. He also asked the new committee to cooperate fully with the group.

Focus on Industry Development

The new CEC will work with the Advisory Group on a regulatory framework for new membership.

The association will also focus on strengthening inter-agency relationships. Sub-committees will be formed shortly.

The Secretariat will share further details with PAA members.

Zonal chairmen will play an important role in expanding membership. They will also coordinate with their respective information departments.

The aim is to streamline coordination with advertising agencies.

Call for Stakeholder Cooperation

Numan Nabi Ahmed also called for cooperation among all stakeholders.

He urged the government and industry representatives to work together. He said an enabling environment was important for businesses facing new challenges.

The new CEC will continue working with members and stakeholders to strengthen the advertising industry and support the growth of PAA.

Follow THE AZB