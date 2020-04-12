Over 1.774 mln families benefited from Ehsaas Program so far: Dr Sania Nishtar

KARACHI – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar says more than 1.774 million families have benefited from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief Program so far.

In a media briefing at Ehsaas Call Center in Islamabad on Sunday, she said 22.46 billion rupees have been disbursed as yet in this regard.

She said the people who are eligible or not are informed through SMS. The eligible persons are further informed in another SMS in ten days’ time about the date and cash point of receiving payment.

The Special Assistant said the people who are receiving any kind of salary for job should not apply for this facility as this is aimed at daily wagers only who have lost their livelihoods due to lockdown.

The Special Assistant said strict action is being taken against unscrupulous elements involved in deducting amounts from this cash.

She said transparency and merit is being ensured in processing the applications. She advised people to visit cash points only after they are advised to do so.

