The first Pakistani astronaut joins Chinese crew members aboard the orbital station, marking a major milestone in bilateral space cooperation and scientific research.

Pakistan has achieved a historic milestone in space exploration as its first astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, reached China’s Tiangong space station aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) confirmed that the spacecraft docked with the orbital station three hours and 38 minutes after launch.

Ali has become the first Pakistani to enter Earth’s orbit and the first foreign astronaut to board China’s Tiangong space station.

The Shenzhou-24 spacecraft lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China at 8:18am Beijing time, or 5:18am Pakistan time.

A Long March-2F rocket carried the spacecraft into orbit. The three-member crew includes Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi, alongside Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali.

Historic Mission Marks New Chapter in Pakistan-China Relations

The mission marks a major development in Pakistan-China cooperation in science and space exploration.

A farewell ceremony took place at the launch centre before the astronauts boarded their spacecraft. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal attended the event.

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Pakistani flags were displayed during the ceremony as the astronauts waved goodbye to participants before proceeding for launch.

Ali had earlier described the mission as a moment of national pride. He said he was carrying the hopes and aspirations of Pakistan into space.

He also highlighted the close friendship between Pakistan and China. During his remarks, he referred to the relationship as being higher than the Himalayas and sweeter than honey.

The astronaut also recited poetry by national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A Chinese astronaut praised Ali’s efforts to learn Mandarin during his training. He said the language skills had helped the crew communicate and work together.

Scientific Experiments Planned in Orbit

Ali will serve as a payload specialist during the mission. He will participate in scientific experiments and research activities in a microgravity environment.

The crew is expected to conduct around 90 experiments and technology tests during the mission.

According to the CMSA, the research includes joint projects between Pakistan and China in biotechnology and materials science.

Ali will also participate in an experiment involving photosynthetic cyanobacteria. The research could contribute to understanding biological systems for future space missions.

The astronaut will work alongside his Chinese colleagues on scheduled experiments and routine activities aboard the station.

Following the short-term mission, Ali is expected to return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, which has been docked with Tiangong since May.

Zardari Congratulates Nation on Historic Achievement

President Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s participation in the Shenzhou-24 mission.

He described the achievement as a landmark moment and a source of immense national pride.

The president expressed hope that the mission would open new opportunities for Pakistan’s space programme. He also said the scientific experiments would contribute to research, knowledge and innovation.

Zardari stressed that Pakistan’s participation in human spaceflight was not simply about reaching space. It was also about using space-based opportunities for scientific learning and technological development.

Quoting Allama Iqbal’s famous verse, “Sitaron se aagay jahan aur bhi hain”, he said the achievement should inspire young Pakistanis to pursue knowledge, innovation and scientific discovery.

PM Shehbaz Pays Tribute to National Institutions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also welcomed the historic mission and paid tribute to the institutions and professionals who contributed to its success.

In a message on X, he described the achievement as a moment for the entire nation.

He acknowledged the contributions of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), academic institutions, scientists, the armed forces and other national organisations.

The prime minister also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for supporting Pakistan-China cooperation.

He said the mission reflected the trust, mutual respect and enduring friendship between the two countries.

“Pakistan-China friendship is surpassing the heights of the Himalayas, in its journey to outer space,” he wrote.

Sharif had earlier met both Pakistani astronaut candidates, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud, following their selection for training in China. He congratulated them and described the opportunity as a matter of national pride.

Pakistan-China Space Cooperation

Ali’s historic flight follows a bilateral space cooperation agreement signed in February 2025 between SUPARCO and the China Manned Space Agency.

Under the agreement, Pakistan selected Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud in April 2026 for intensive astronaut training in China.

Both candidates underwent specialised training before Ali received the final selection for the Shenzhou-24 mission.

The partnership has opened new opportunities for joint scientific research, technology development and astronaut training.

China has also expanded its space programme and international cooperation through the Tiangong space station. The country aims to send astronauts to the Moon by 2030.

Ali’s successful mission marks an important step for Pakistan’s participation in human spaceflight. It also creates opportunities for future cooperation in space science, research and technological innovation.

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