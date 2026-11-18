Alfaaz Song Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib celebrate the track’s global success and 89 million Spotify streams

The Pakistani hit reaches No. 38 on Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart, with more than 16 million listeners worldwide and a new remix featuring Alan Walker and James Arthur.

Pakistani song “Alfaaz” continues to make waves internationally, surpassing 89 million streams on Spotify and reaching No. 38 on the platform’s “Top 50 Global” chart.

The collaboration between Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib has attracted more than 16 million listeners worldwide since its release on July 23, 2026.

The track’s momentum has accelerated in recent weeks. Its streams increased by more than 70 per cent over the previous corresponding period in the last 28 days.

Listeners have also added “Alfaaz” to user-generated playlists more than 1.7 million times. The song has received over 3.6 million saves, reflecting its growing popularity among audiences.

‘Alfaaz’ Enjoys Strong Chart Performance in Pakistan

The song has maintained a strong presence on Spotify’s Pakistani charts. It spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the platform’s “Top 50 Pakistan” chart.

Its popularity also extends beyond the country. Major listener markets include the United States, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Canada and Australia.

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Meanwhile, alternative versions have helped extend the song’s reach. “Alfaaz – Vocals” arrived on October 14, followed by “Alfaaz – Acoustic” on October 24.

Alan Walker and James Arthur Join ‘Alfaaz’ Remix

The song entered a new phase on November 12 with the release of “Alfaaz (Alan Walker Relight).”

The reimagined track brings Malik and Zain Zohaib together with Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker and English singer-songwriter James Arthur.

The new version combines the song’s South Asian musical influences with Walker’s electronic production style. This collaboration offers a fresh interpretation of the original and introduces it to wider international audiences.

Hamza Malik said the song had travelled further than the artists had imagined.

“Alfaaz has travelled further than we could have imagined and seeing so many people connect with the song is an incredible feeling,” he said. He added that the team was excited to see how the track would continue to grow.

A Blend of Soft Pop and Qawwali

Part of “Alfaaz’s” appeal comes from its distinctive musical identity. The song combines the melodic character of soft pop with the soulful influence of qawwali.

This blend draws on familiar South Asian traditions while offering a sound that connects with listeners across international markets.

Fariha Ayub, Spotify’s Editor for Pakistan, said the combination had helped the track resonate with audiences.

“With Alfaaz, Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib have delivered the love anthem of the year, one that’s resonating not just across Pakistan, but around the world,” she said.

Ayub added that the song brings familiar musical influences together in a fresh way. She said it demonstrates how music rooted in South Asian traditions can connect with listeners across borders.

Zain Zohaib Reflects on the Song’s Success

Zain Zohaib described the response as an exciting moment in their musical journey.

“Alfaaz is incredibly special to us, and seeing it take on a life of its own through its audience is a truly exciting moment in our musical journey,” they said.

They added that staying connected to their roots while exploring new sounds remains important to their artistic approach.

From topping Pakistan’s charts to entering Spotify’s global rankings, “Alfaaz” highlights the growing international reach of Pakistani music. Its success also demonstrates how locally rooted musical influences can find audiences around the world.

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