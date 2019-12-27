OLX and Bank Alfalah partner to promote Auto and Home Financing

OLX, Pakistan’s number one marketplace has announced a strategic partnership with Bank Alfalah in the online car and real estate market with the aim to promote financing with the integration of a financing widget on OLX. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two companies at the OLX head office in Lahore.

Through this partnership, the OLX customers will be able to apply and generate quotations instantly on auto and home finance packages offered by Bank Alfalah.

The MoU was signed by Bank Alfalah’s Head of Consumer Finance, Arif Raza and OLX CEO, Bilal Bajwa. This venture will expand the outreach of Bank Alfalah in the online car and real estate market and automate the purchase journey. The combined expertise of the companies will help save time, reduce hassle and create a seamless purchase & financing experience for customers.

The ceremony was also attended by Bank Alfalah’s Syed Muhammad Asif– Business Head, Unsecured Business Segment, Muhammad Waqas Rana– Head of Secured Product Management, Muhammad Shafique Nawaz– Head of Secured Portfolio, Javed Amir– National Sales Manager, Auto Loan, Ahmed Hassan– Manager Product Development, Auto Loan and Adil Zaidi– Manager, Auto Loan Product Management. Representing OLX were Farhan Khan– Head of Sales, Waheed Ibrahim– Monetization Manager and Muhammad Anwer Khawaja– Manager, Digital Sales and Partnerships.

