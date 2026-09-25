OICCI leadership meets an IMF delegation to discuss investment, exports and economic reforms in Pakistan.

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has urged Pakistan to use recent macroeconomic stabilisation to accelerate private investment, exports, energy security and structural reforms.

The call came during a meeting between senior OICCI leadership, representatives of multinational member companies and a visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation on Thursday.

The IMF delegation included Iva Petrova, Adviser in the Middle East and Central Asia Department, and Mahir Binici, IMF Resident Representative.

OICCI Raises Concern Over Falling FDI

The chamber highlighted a decline in foreign direct investment despite improvements in Pakistan’s external position and sovereign credit profile.

According to OICCI, net FDI fell by around 32% to $1.7 billion in FY26.

The chamber called for lower regulatory and compliance costs. It also sought stronger investor protection and clearer coordination between federal and provincial authorities.

OICCI stressed that domestic businesses must also play a leading role by reinvesting in Pakistan. It said foreign investors often take confidence from the investment decisions of local companies.

Energy Security Becomes a Key Concern

Higher oil prices linked to the Middle East conflict have increased pressure on Pakistan’s energy sector.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David Marry in Tuscany Wedding

OICCI called for immediate energy conservation measures. It also urged the government to develop a medium-term strategy for greater energy self-sufficiency.

The chamber said Pakistan needs a coherent energy security policy covering power, gas and petroleum.

It also highlighted high regional energy costs and circular debt. In addition, OICCI called for greater investment in refining and explored opportunities for regional energy cooperation.

Pakistan Needs Stronger Export Capacity

OICCI said Pakistan cannot sustain higher economic growth without increasing its ability to earn foreign exchange.

The chamber called for stronger competitiveness and productivity across the economy. It also urged greater support for export-oriented industries.

Deeper trade and investment ties with key international markets should remain a priority, according to OICCI. The chamber also supported greater regional trade where commercially viable.

Chamber Calls for Faster Structural Reform

OICCI urged Pakistan to accelerate reforms of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

It also called for credible privatisation where continued government ownership has no clear policy justification.

The chamber said the state should clearly separate its roles as policymaker, regulator, facilitator and commercial operator. Such separation, it argued, would create more space for private-sector investment and competition.

OICCI Seeks Broader Tax Base

The chamber also called for broadening Pakistan’s tax base instead of repeatedly increasing the burden on documented businesses.

It identified agriculture, real estate, small and medium-sized enterprises and retail as under-taxed segments that should be brought into a broader tax framework.

OICCI said a wider and more balanced tax base would help support economic reforms while reducing pressure on businesses already operating within the documented economy.

Follow THE AZB