Dove Cameron and Damiano David Marry in Tuscany Wedding

Dove Cameron and Damiano David marry at Montalcino Town Hall in Tuscany.

Dove Cameron and Måneskin frontman Damiano David are married. The couple exchanged vows on September 24, 2026, at the historic Town Hall in Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy.

Photographs from the ceremony show the newlyweds together outside the town hall. The wedding marks another milestone for the couple, whose relationship became public in 2024.

A Stylish Wedding in Tuscany

For the ceremony, Cameron and David wore coordinated ivory outfits. Cameron chose a fitted look with a cinched waist, white tie and flowing cape.

David complemented her outfit with an elegant ivory ensemble and silk scarf.

The intimate ceremony took place in the picturesque Tuscan town of Montalcino, known for its historic architecture and countryside setting.

How Dove Cameron and Damiano David Met Publicly

Cameron, 30, and David, 27, first made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala in February 2024.

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Romance rumours surrounding the pair had started circulating the previous year. Cameron later confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February 2024 by sharing a photograph of David carrying her heels.

The couple continued to make public appearances together while keeping much of their relationship private.

From Engagement to Marriage

Cameron and David announced their engagement in January 2026. However, Vogue later reported that David had proposed in October 2025.

Cameron previously described David as the “kindest, most generous, most innocent, most giving person” she had met.

She also revealed details of his private proposal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to Cameron, David chose their home for the proposal because their public lives made a private moment especially meaningful.

The couple have now begun a new chapter together following their Tuscany wedding.

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