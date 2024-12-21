The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a 2.72% reduction in the prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), effective December 1.

For SSGCL consumers, the price will drop by 1.99%. Specifically, SNGPL customers will see a decrease of $0.3612 per mmbtu, reducing the price from $13.2609 to $12.8997 per mmbtu. SSGCL customers will experience a price drop of $0.2550, bringing the price down from $12.8005 to $12.5456 per mmbtu.

These adjustments are based on the procurement of 12 RLNG cargos imported through Pakistan State Oil and Pakistan LNG Limited. According to Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), a total of 6,395,000 mmbtu will be supplied to K-Electric, with the remaining 5,000 mmbtu allocated to SNGPL.

Regarding gas availability, SNGPL has 30,794,703 mmbtu at the transmission stage and 28,299,271 mmbtu at the distribution stage. For SSGCL, the figures are 31,361,449 mmbtu for transmission and 26,293,438 mmbtu for distribution.

It should be noted that currently, domestic consumers are facing low gas pressure issues across Pakistan.