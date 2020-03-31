Enriched with vast industry exposure and blessed with marvelous business acumen: Maqsood. A. Naz

Enriched with vast industry exposure and blessed with marvelous business acumen, Mr. Maqsood. A. Naz is leading Olympia Private Ltd. (OPL) as its CEO since last thirty (30) years. OPL is industry’s most trusted, experienced and multi-disciplinary organization providing end to end solutions in textile, water treatment, power plants and energy along with relocation of projects, joint ventures and EPC of large scale projects.













Transparency in practices and loyalty with the cause are the two ideals Mr. Naz lives and leads by. It is worth mentioning that he has served as the Senior Vice Chairman for FPCCI Central Standing Committee for Textiles (2016-2019) and was the Convener for FPCCI Central Standing Committee for Water Recycling, 2019.

Prof. Dr. Michael Nobel, Chairman Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST) bestowed his confidence upon Mr. Naz and appointed him as the Ambassador of the esteemed platform of Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST) for Pakistan, UAE and Houston, Texas Chapters. This honor is basically is the result of Mr. Naz’s commitment to align Pakistan’s industry with global Sustainability goals and values for saving the future of the coming generations. He believes that through this platform Pakistan will soon become a major player of the global battle against climate change, pollution and deforestation.

To achieve the goals and objectives of Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST), Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Punjab gave his kind consent to be the Patron-in-Chief for Pakistan Chapter, Mr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman Bu Abdullah Group, for UAE Chapter and Mr. Sajjad Burki, President PTI, USA, for the Houston-Texas Chapter.

Like this: Like Loading...