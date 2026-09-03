NLD delegation meets MPA Dr Fouzia Hameed at the Sindh Assembly to discuss marriage registration reforms.

A delegation of the National Lobbying Delegation (NLD) met MPA Dr Fouzia Hameed at the Sindh Assembly on Thursday to discuss proposed reforms to Pakistan’s marriage registration process.

The delegation presented a draft resolution seeking mandatory CNIC details in Nikahnama forms. It also proposed digital tracking of marriage records to strengthen documentation and legal safeguards.

NLD seeks mandatory CNIC entry

The delegation said mandatory CNIC entry in Nikahnama forms could improve the accuracy of marriage records.

Proper identification would also help strengthen the legal documentation surrounding marriages. The proposed reform aims to create a more reliable registration system.

Digital tracking of marriage records proposed

NLD also called for digital tracking of marriage records.

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The proposed system could help authorities maintain accessible and verifiable records. It is intended to strengthen oversight and support efforts to prevent early and forced marriages.

Focus on women’s legal rights

The delegation linked the proposed reforms to stronger legal protection for women.

Better marriage documentation can support women in asserting their legal rights. The delegation also highlighted the need for institutional measures that protect vulnerable individuals.

Dr Fouzia Hameed received the delegation at the Sindh Assembly. The meeting focused on legislative and administrative measures that could strengthen the marriage registration framework.

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