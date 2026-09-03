September 3, 2026

HomeNet Pakistan Holds Advocacy Meeting on Home-Based Workers Policy

Web Desk September 3, 2026
HomeNet Pakistan advocacy meeting on Home-Based Workers Policy

HomeNet Pakistan holds an advocacy meeting on the Home-Based Workers Policy.

HomeNet Pakistan organised an advocacy meeting to discuss the implementation of the Home-Based Workers Policy and measures to strengthen protections for workers operating from their homes.

MPA Dr Fouzia Hameed and MPA Sharik Jamal participated as panelists during the meeting. They discussed practical steps to improve policy implementation and strengthen coordination among relevant institutions.

Focus on policy implementation

The meeting highlighted the need for effective implementation of the Home-Based Workers Policy.

Participants discussed measures that could help translate the policy into practical support for home-based workers. Stronger coordination between institutions was also identified as an important part of the process.

Social protection for home-based workers

Social protection remained a key focus of the discussion.

The panel examined ways to improve support for home-based workers and ensure that policy measures address their needs. Greater institutional cooperation can also help strengthen the delivery of relevant services.

Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Rise to $22.53 Billion

HomeNet Pakistan continues to advocate for stronger recognition and protection of home-based workers through policy and institutional engagement.

MPAs discuss coordinated action

Dr Fouzia Hameed and Sharik Jamal shared their views as panelists during the advocacy session.

Their participation provided a legislative perspective on the challenges surrounding policy implementation. The discussion also highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts to improve working conditions and social protection for home-based workers.

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