Syed Sarfaraz Ali’s book “A Touch of Green” launched at the Pakistan American Cultural Center in Karachi.

Author Syed Sarfaraz Ali’s latest book explores pollution, climate change, conservation and the growing threats to the natural environment.

KARACHI, September 4, 2026: A book titled “A Touch of Green”, authored by writer Syed Sarfaraz Ali, was launched at the Pakistan American Cultural Center in Karachi.

The book examines a wide range of environmental issues affecting communities and the natural environment. Its themes include pollution, climate change, environmental degradation, conservation and other emerging ecological challenges.

Book highlights growing environmental concerns

“A Touch of Green” brings together information on major environmental challenges and their wider impact.

The publication aims to increase awareness about the importance of protecting the environment. It also highlights the need for collective efforts to address environmental threats.

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Syed Sarfaraz Ali, who has authored three books, has focused his latest work on environmental concerns and public awareness.

Experts appreciate author’s efforts

Distinguished speakers and environmental experts praised Ali’s efforts during the launch ceremony.

They appreciated the research behind the book and its focus on pressing environmental issues. Speakers said such publications can help readers better understand the challenges facing the planet.

The experts also stressed the importance of public awareness and collective action for environmental protection.

Writers and civil society attend ceremony

The book launch attracted a large gathering of writers, intellectuals, environmentalists, academics and professionals.

Members of civil society also attended the event and welcomed the publication. Participants described “A Touch of Green” as a valuable contribution to environmental awareness.

The ceremony highlighted the role of literature in promoting discussion on climate change, conservation and environmental protection.

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