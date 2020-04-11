KARACHI – Naya Jeevan and SWVL announced a strategic alliance offering comprehensive health & life insurance coverage (including COVID-19 coverage) to SWVL’s 1000+ captains and their families for the first time. Naya Jeevan has been championing the right to health & life insurance coverage especially for the lower & middle segments of the Pakistani society over the past 8 years (more than 80% of Naya Jeevan’s portfolio of 50,000+ lives across Pakistan consists of people who have never had insurance before) and this commendable step by SWVL goes a long way in creating a social impact while protecting families linked to its supply chain, especially during these challenging times.

Together, Naya Jeevan and SWVL have co-developed a purpose-built insurance plan, including a technology-enabled, health & wellbeing intervention powered by doctHERs (a digital health venture affiliated with Naya Jeevan). This will give SWVL’s captains and their families (approximately 3,000 lives) access to comprehensive, nationwide, Health and Life insurance, cashless OPD benefits and unrestricted access to primary care doctors via telemedicine.

For SWVL, this initiative is an integral part of a ‘think forward’ strategy that takes into account the global COVID-19 pandemic and empowers its captains to stay engaged, safe, and stress-free, both for themselves and their dependents. For Naya Jeevan, the strategic partnership is another major milestone in its long journey towards enabling all Pakistanis to be protected under health insurance & life insurance coverage.

Khaqan Sikander, CEO Naya Jeevan & doctHERs remarked, “Strong are those that stand by the weak. Naya Jeevan has always been an impact-first company. We are proud to welcome SWVL into our growing portfolio of socially progressive clients that include Unilever, RB, Shell and FrieslandCampina (Engro Foods) to name a prominent few. Our clients have always been among the first movers in their respective industries to champion the right to health and wellness, be it for workers inside their companies, their supply chains, their industrial sectors or the country at large.”Mr. Shahzeb Memon, General Manager for Pakistan at SWVL added that “Captains are the backbone of SWVL and are placed at the center of our decision making. Due to the countrywide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it became evident that our captains would be impacted by the worsened economic conditions. During these challenging times, we pledge to safeguard them and support them and their families as much as possible. As part of our broader captain protection plan, we are partnering with Naya Jeevan to provide comprehensive medical and life insurance to all our captains.”

Like this: Like Loading...