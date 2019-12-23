KARACHI – National Mathematics conference held in Quaid-e-Awam University Nawabshah , Mathematics plays a very important role in the advancement of science and technology today. Its role is inevitable in interdisciplinary sciences and engineering. To promote mathematics and to bridge the gap between mathematics and engineering, a conference on Recent Advances in Pure and Applied Mathematics (RAPAM) was held in QUEST Nawabshah on 18-19 December, 2019.

Prof. Dr. Saleem Raza Samo, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-e-Awam University and Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, Vice Chancellor, SBBU Nawabshah inaugurated the conference.

Prof. Dr. Saleem Raza Samo praised the conference Chair Professor Dr KB Amur and his team for sustained efforts and creating the forum of National Conference in generating a true mathematical culture in mathematics. He assured his full support in organizing such events on large scale.

Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif also appreciated the organizing team to gather speakers from various university to talk about mathematics.

After inaugural ceremony, Prof. Dr. Shamsul Qamar from COMSATS University Islamabad gave talk. Dr. Fahim Raees NED UET Karachi, Prof. Dr. Zainul Abidin University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Dr. Javed Hussain from Sukkur IBA University and Dr. Najeeb Alam University of Karachi addressed the conference.

This was third national conference on Mathematics, held at QUEST Nawabshah, in last 5 years. The participants and speakers come various universities.

Prof. Dr. KB Amur, conference Chair briefed that this conference aims to build a connection between mathematics and engineers. The participants will be able to have an overview of the recent development in the several areas of pure and applied mathematics. The conference goal is to provide a communication platform for scholars, professionals, academics and post graduate students not only to present their recent and latest researches, but also share their thoughts and discuss the future developments in the field of applied mathematics.

DR. Abdul Hanan Sheikh also presented the achievements of department of Mathematics and Statistics, its alumini. He highlighted the research being carried out in department and reported about the collaboration of department of Mathematics with other national and international universities.



Like this: Like Loading...