Karachi’s Development Key to Pakistan’s Rs1 Trillion Economy Ambition, Says Senator Afnan Ullah Khan

KATI urges monthly visits by federal ministers to address industrial concerns, while business leaders call for better infrastructure, affordable energy and stronger federal support

Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan has said Pakistan cannot achieve its Rs1 trillion economy target without developing Karachi. He described the city as a major economic centre with significant commercial potential and skilled human resources.

Speaking at a meeting with industrialists and business representatives at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), the senator stressed the need for greater federal attention to Karachi’s longstanding problems.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remained committed to improving the city’s infrastructure. He added that the federal government was working to promote Karachi’s development.

The business community, he said, could act as a bridge between the government and industry. It could also contribute to the city’s economic growth. He pledged to raise electricity and water supply concerns at the federal level.

KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Farrukh Qandhari, Vice President Nasir Sheikh, Sardar Ismail Gabol, Khawaja Tariq Nazir, Daniyal Munaf Kherani, Sardar Rehan and other industrialists attended the meeting.

Senator Highlights Karachi’s Economic Importance

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan said the PML-N government had previously completed major development projects and addressed security challenges in Karachi.

He said the city deserved greater investment because of its substantial contribution to national revenue. Greater public support for the PML-N in Karachi, he added, could help expand the government’s development initiatives.

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The senator also encouraged KATI and industrialists to submit practical proposals for Karachi’s development. He said he would forward their recommendations to the Prime Minister and the federal government.

He proposed establishing a solar park outside Karachi with support from the business community.

PIA Privatisation and Power Sector Reforms

Discussing the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Afnan Ullah Khan described the process as a major challenge.

He said an earlier attempt in 2017 had failed, followed by another effort in 2022. The government finally succeeded on its fourth attempt.

He said authorities assessed the airline through a comprehensive review and independent third-party valuation. He described the process as transparent and welcomed the fact that the airline remained under Pakistani ownership.

He added that the government had adopted Türkiye’s model for privatising electricity distribution companies (DISCOs). Islamabad International Airport also featured on the government’s privatisation list.

The senator said Sukkur and Quetta electric supply companies accounted for approximately 90 per cent of overall power-sector losses. He attributed around 70 per cent of those losses to Quetta Electric Supply Company alone.

He said the government was working to improve the performance of these entities.

ML-1 Project Expected to Address Railway Challenges

Afnan Ullah Khan also discussed railway reforms and the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project.

He said the project had reached financial closing and work was expected to begin soon. Its implementation, he added, would help address problems linked to Pakistan’s existing railway tracks.

KATI Calls for Monthly Federal Minister Visits

Earlier, KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan highlighted Karachi’s contribution to the national economy.

He said Karachi generated more than half of Pakistan’s national revenue. The Korangi Industrial Area, he added, contributed approximately 60 per cent of the city’s overall revenue.

According to Rehan, six major export-oriented industries in the Korangi Industrial Zone accounted for five per cent of Pakistan’s total exports. The area’s overall exports had reached $3.1 billion.

Despite this contribution, he said, industrialists faced challenges involving federal, provincial and local authorities. KATI continued to raise these concerns at relevant forums.

Rehan also warned that high electricity and energy prices were increasing production costs. These expenses made Pakistani products less competitive in international markets and threatened export growth.

He urged all federal ministers to visit Karachi every month and meet industrialists. He cited the FBR chairman’s monthly visits, which he said followed the Prime Minister’s instructions.

Regular meetings, he added, would allow federal ministers to understand business concerns directly and accelerate solutions. He also called for regular visits by the Prime Minister.

Zubair Chhaya Calls Karachi’s Progress a National Priority

KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya said Karachi’s business community continued to work for national economic growth regardless of political affiliations.

He linked Pakistan’s industrial development to Karachi’s history. He recalled that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah laid the foundation stone of Valika Textile Mills after the country’s establishment.

Chhaya said Karachi had faced lawlessness, deteriorating infrastructure and widespread corruption. Nevertheless, he said, the city continued to contribute approximately 60 per cent to the national economy and 95 per cent of Sindh Revenue Board collections.

He praised Punjab’s development under Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Muslim League-N. However, he argued that Karachi deserved similar attention and focused development programmes.

Chhaya said regular federal visits could help resolve the city’s longstanding problems. He expressed hope that Senator Afnan Ullah Khan would represent Karachi’s concerns effectively at the federal level.

Railway Freight Services Could Reduce Business Costs

Chhaya also stressed the importance of an efficient railway system for national economic growth.

He said the federal government had to provide a grant of Rs64 billion to sustain railway operations and cover losses. However, he believed an effective freight transportation service could turn the railway system into a major revenue source.

A reliable rail freight network would offer businesses more affordable transportation. It could also reduce pressure on roads and lower the country’s diesel import bill.

He urged the federal government to prioritise Karachi’s needs because of its central role in Pakistan’s industrial and economic activity.

Photo Caption: KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan and Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya present a commemorative shield to Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan during his visit to KATI. Farrukh Qandhari, Hasnain Mazhar, Karim Teli, Khawaja Tariq Nazir and other representatives are also present.

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