Authorities will begin the central procession of 9th Muharram from Nishtar Park under extensive security arrangements across the city.

Food Security WFP Pakistan’s New Country Director Assumes Role in Islamabad

At 10:00am, Khateeb-e-Pakistan Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi will address the central Majlis-e-Aza at Nishtar Park.

Afterward, Pak Haidri Scouts will lead the central procession at 1:00pm.

Traditional Procession Route

The procession will move through Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road and continue to MA Jinnah Road before reaching the main Numaish intersection.

During the procession, mourners will offer Zuhrain prayers in front of Ali Raza Imambargah on MA Jinnah Road.

Later, participants will continue along traditional routes and conclude the procession at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Security Measures Across Karachi

According to the Karachi Police spokesperson, authorities have prepared comprehensive security arrangements for the procession.

Police officials have deployed more than 5,000 officers and personnel to maintain public safety and order.

In addition, traffic police have assigned extra staff to manage vehicle movement near the procession route.

Meanwhile, Rangers personnel will support security operations throughout the event.

Route Monitoring and Public Safety

Authorities have closed connecting streets and nearby lanes with containers to strengthen security measures.

Moreover, officials have closed markets and shops located along the route for three days.

Security teams have positioned trained personnel with binoculars and modern weapons on high-rise buildings overlooking the procession route.

Before the procession starts, bomb disposal teams will inspect the route and then hand it over to the procession administration.