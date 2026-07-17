Investigators examine the Tesla Model 3 involved in the fatal crash in Katy, Texas.

Preliminary investigators’ findings show the Tesla driver fully pressed the accelerator, disengaging Full Self-Driving moments before the fatal crash in Katy, Texas.

Tesla Crash investigators have concluded that the driver, rather than Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, caused last month’s fatal collision in Katy, Texas, according to preliminary findings released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The investigation found that 44-year-old Michael Butler fully depressed the accelerator pedal, automatically disengaging Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system just before his Model 3 crashed into a residential home.

The collision claimed the life of 76-year-old Martha Avila.

Electronic data recovered from the vehicle showed the Tesla was travelling at more than 70 mph on a residential street where the posted speed limit was 30 mph at the time of the crash.

The preliminary findings support statements Tesla made shortly after the incident, when the company rejected claims that its driver-assistance technology had caused the collision.

Tesla Vice President of AI Software Ashok Elluswamy said at the time that Butler had manually pressed the accelerator to the floor moments before the impact. The NTSB’s analysis of the vehicle’s electronic data now supports that account.

Google DeepMind: AI Bioresilience Program Aims to Prevent Biological Misuse

Authorities have charged Butler with manslaughter following the fatal crash.

Meanwhile, Avila’s family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against both Butler and Tesla, seeking damages over the incident.

Butler has claimed that he lost consciousness before the collision. Investigators have not verified that statement, and the NTSB has not identified any evidence confirming that he passed out before the crash.

Investigators also examined Butler’s mobile phone and found internet searches that included phrases such as “Tesla FSD not aggressive enough” and “Tesla FSD too timid.”

The searches suggest Butler may have expressed frustration with the system’s cautious driving behaviour before the incident. However, investigators stressed that the search history does not prove it influenced his actions immediately before the crash.

The NTSB emphasised that its investigation remains ongoing, and the preliminary report does not represent the agency’s final conclusions.

The case continues to draw attention as regulators and automakers examine the role of advanced driver-assistance systems, highlighting the importance of driver responsibility even when semi-autonomous technologies are active.

Follow THE AZB